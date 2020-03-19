Adams County's first positive case of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, is one of the adult sponsors who recently returned from a Hastings College student trip to Europe, authorities said during a news conference Thursday morning.
With the woman's permission, Susan Meeske, executive vice president of enrollment and student engagement at Hastings College, identified Jessica Allen-Pickett as the first confirmed coronavirus case in Adams County.
Allen-Pickett, an assistant professor of teacher education at the college chaperoned the journey of 106 students, instructors and chaperones to France, England, Ireland and Spain as part of their HC 2.0 new-look curriculum. During the two-week trip, the novel coronavirus disease continued to spread and was declared to be a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11.
Meeske said France and Spain were listed as level 3 travel advisory countries by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 12, the same day the HC trip returned to the United States. The students and adults who had been in France and Spain were advised to comply with the CDC's recommendation for 14 days of self-quarantine upon their return home.
Most of the students returned to their permanent residences for spring break, though Meeske said 11 remain on campus, also in self-quarantine. Allen-Pickett went into self-quarantine at home, isolating herself even from her own family.
"She and her family took the recommendation seriously," Meeske said.
Michele Bever, executive director of South Heartland District Health Department, said the woman was one of five people who have been tested in the district's four-county area. Three other tests were negative for the disease and results for the other one remain pending. She said the health department began tracking the students and staff involved in trip after their return, but only conduct tests as symptoms arise.
Bever said Allen-Pickett developed symptoms four days ago, including a mild cough, fever and muscle aches. The health department is taking steps to identify people who have been in close contact with the woman to monitor them for symptoms as well.
Meeske said the woman's symptoms remain mild and she is in good spirits. She is self-isolating at home.
