After traveling out of state with his wife, Beth, Dale Phillips thought it would be a good idea to self-quarantine to avoid any chance of possibly spreading the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
Even if Phillips had not gone into self-quarantine, however, social distancing guidelines now in place throughout Nebraska would make it difficult if not impossible for the 71-year-old Hastings resident to continue offering his traveling Christian puppet show ministry, CareActor, to residents of Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village and at churches and other venues at the present time.
The show, which was launched 18 years ago, has become somewhat of a fixture in the community among children and seniors alike.
That's when Phillips' daughter, Aprille, a professor in Oregon who is in Hastings at this time and is self-quarantining with them, suggested he take some of his puppets and other props online to give children and older viewers alike something to distract them from the all-encompassing COVID-19 situation.
The idea intrigued him, and with Aprille's help he launched a live, 15- to 20-minute segment on at 10 a.m. March 20 on his CareActor Facebook page. He has since created a channel on YouTube to offer reruns of the videos to whomever may have missed them when they were presented live.
"Our basic theme has been, 'We have good news, even in hard times,'" said Phillips, who is well-known in Hastings for his many years in church ministry and later in chaplaincy on the Good Samaritan Village campus. "We're trying to be one of those voices out there that has good news in the face of something else."
As before his self-quarantine, his programs include biblical themes and messages geared toward promoting Christian ideals, offering words of encouragement and hope in the face of uncertain times. He said he's merely continuing that which has been his calling for nearly two decades, promoting hope through the gospel message to an audience now held captive indoors indefinitely by a potentially life-threatening virus.
"Many children, like our grandson. aren't having school right now,," he said. "These 15-20 minute segments are geared to give them a little good news. I'm not ignoring the hard times at all, but just want to encourage folks as much as I can by focusing on what we do know."
Phillips said he plans to continue offering the online programming on Facebook and Youtube for the foreseeable future, even after his self-quarantine expires. And though he misses the social interaction and instantaneous feedback he's used to getting from his audience, he sees value in providing programming that gives his viewers something to take their minds off their restrictive environments, if even for 20 minutes.
"I don't care if one watches or 100," he said. "If it helps one person out, it's worth putting out there. We're hoping that sooner than later we'll be able to get out and be back.
"My faith is a central part of who I am. In what we're doing, let's not forget that in the face of all this there is a God who loves us and is here for us as a shepherd. He'll walk us through."
