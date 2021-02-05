After an exhilarating girls half of a Friday Night doubleheader, Hastings and North Platte continued to make The Jungle roar on the boys side, coming down to the wire before the Bulldogs pulled away 53-47 over the Tigers.
In a pregame interview with KHAS Radio’s Mike Will, Tigers head coach Drew Danielson talked about how close of a game it could potentially be, and reflected on that after the game.
“I knew it was going to be a one-, two-possession game. We’ve seemed to have those a lot,” Danielson said.
The Bulldogs jumped to a fearsome start, getting off to a 9-2 run in the beginning of the contest. Tigers senior Brennan Witte and freshman Braydon Power got the Tigers back on track, sparking a 10-0 run to put the Tigers ahead 12-10.
After a trio of field goals from the Bulldogs, Witte again got the Tigers to within a possession, trailing 16-14 going into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, the Bulldogs were able to get the Tigers into a bit of fouling trouble, going to the charity stripe 13 times for 10 of their 14 second-quarter points. On the other side, the Tigers were able to get things going on their offensive side, scoring 10 points in the quarter, highlighted by a 3-pointer by Gabe Garcia, to keep it close with the Bulldogs 30-24 heading into halftime.
Out of intermission, the Tigers looked poised to get the home crowd back into the contest, and Witte and Garcia delivered with six of the first eight points to make it a 32-30 contest.
Witte and Power got the Tigers going in the closing minutes of the third quarter, getting a basket apiece and inching the Tigers closer to the Bulldogs at 38-34 with eight minutes to go in the contest.
“I thought the third quarter was our pace a little bit,” Danielson said. “It was more up and down. One of my big defensive philosophies is ‘You always have to control tempo’ and Tuesday’s game (against GI Northwest) and tonight, we just didn’t do that.”
The duo of Power and Witte again proved essential, getting the first points of the fourth quarter and knotting the game up, 38-38.
Down the stretch, Justin Musgrave and Garcia proved crucial in a comeback bid, but after a foul called against Garcia that grew the ire of the home crowd, the Bulldogs were able to control the final minute at the charity stripe with five free throws and forced some unbalanced shots by the Tigers.
“They executed just a little bit better than us in the fourth quarter,” Danielson said. “A couple crucial possessions where I felt like I didn’t do a good job at getting us into what we had wanted to do. I had a couple timeouts in my back pocket (and) let the kids play a couple times. Bottom line is that they executed a little better than us, and all the credit to them.”
On offense, the Tigers were led by Witte, who tallied 22 points, including going 4-for-5 from the charity stripe. Bulldogs sophomore River Johnston countered with 17 points to lead his team to the victory.
“Braydon Power had a heck of a night, kind of introducing himself to what he’ll be doing for the next three years,” Danielson said. “I thought Gabe Garcia had another great performance. I thought Brennan Witte was really good. Obviously Power was good. We definitely had some guys show up, but we just didn’t execute down the stretch like we normally do.”
Hastings (8-7) will be on the road to Springfield to take on a stout Platteview (15-4) squad on Saturday, weather permitting.
“(Platteview is) a really good basketball team,” Danielson said. “Atop Class B, but I know our guys will be ready to go, ready to compete and we’ll see.”
