Central Community College plans to keep its campuses open for now, with limited in-person laboratories and clinical and practicum courses, while all other course types shift to online and other remote delivery through the end of the spring semester, CCC President Matt Gotschall announced in a letter posted to the college website on Monday.
CCC has campuses at Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus and satellite locations and learning centers in several other towns within its 25-county service area.
The decision to remain open makes CCC unique among most if not all other educational institutions in the region, which have closed their campuses to in-person instruction until further notice due to the threat of the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19. Hastings College has shifted to online delivery of all courses through the remainder of the semester.
CCC canceled classes for the week of March 16-20 and is on spring break this week. Faculty and staff have been preparing online and remote delivery methods for courses once school resumes on March 30.
Gotschall announced the decision to keep the campuses open in a letter unveiling new collegewide travel and self-quarantine restrictions.
College employees and students who have traveled out of state are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days after their arrival back in Nebraska. These recommendations apply to everyone whether they traveled by personal vehicle or by public transportation (aircraft, train or bus).
Any student who lives on campus who has traveled internationally and/or to the U.S. states of Washington, California, New York, Colorado or Florida must self-quarantine at his or her permanent residence or some other location for 14 days before they will again be eligible to reside in campus housing. (The list of states is subject to change.)
The students are to notify their director of residence life of where they traveled and on what dates. They also are to contact the health department in the jurisdiction where they are self-quarantining and follow their guidance.
Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties are served by the South Heartland District Health Department. As of Monday evening, a total of 19 tests for COVID-19 have been administered in the South Heartland jurisdiction, with one positive result and 13 negative results received. Test results for five individuals remain pending.
All Hastings area elementary and secondary schools are closed at this time, with students moving to online or remote learning or packet learning provided by their teachers.
