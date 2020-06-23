Central Community College is sticking with its plan to begin the fall semester on Aug. 17 , but students are asked to be flexible in case adjustments related to public health become necessary as time passes.
That was the word Monday from Candace Walton, CCC’s vice president and chief academic officer, in a letter of welcome to students that was posted to the college’s social media account.
CCC includes campuses at Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus and other facilities across its 25-county service area. College headquarters are in Grand Island.
“There are no additional adjustments to our course schedule planned at this time,” Walton wrote in the letter to students.
With that understood, she said, college officials are focused on safety for students and staff as they develop plans for classes, laboratories and events amid the continuing novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
The college plans to follow guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local health departments, in making decisions.
“As you are aware, the guidance changes as we learn more about the disease and how to best lessen risk in our community,” Walton wrote. “Please be prepared for adjustments to expectations based on directives provided by our local officials.”
The college plans to offer options aimed at reducing face-to-face exposure in classrooms, she wrote — and many of the larger classes may involve more than one mode of communication.
“This means some of your appointments may be conducted using phone or online conferencing,” Walton wrote. “The college places the highest priority on providing live instruction whenever possible.”
The college will make accommodations for students with particular health concerns. Such students are asked to contact Beth Przymus, dean of student success, right away to discuss the situation.
Students interested in living in residence halls are encouraged to apply online, as college officials are assessing occupancy for the fall.
Student success offices will provide students with help and support including tutoring, counseling services, opportunities to meet other students through student organizations and activities, and academic advising for those who may need to make changes to their fall schedule, Walton wrote.
Updates related to the public health situation and college operations will be provided as appropriate in the weeks and months ahead.
“We want you to be confident that CCC will provide you with the best possible experience this fall,” Walton wrote.
