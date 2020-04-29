The public health district that serves three counties just north of the Hastings area reported 10 additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, on the same day its total number of positive cases to date exceeded 1,000.
The Central District Health Department, which serves Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, issued a news release reporting the 10 new deaths as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.
To date, the death toll in the three-county area is 35, including 28 in Hall County and seven in Hamilton County. Merrick County has recorded no deaths.
The Central health department also reported 40 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the district’s to-date total to 1,030. Nine hundred ninety total cases had been reported on Tuesday.
“The availability of testing is now increasing,” Central said in its news release. “The Nebraska National Guard will again be testing for COVID-19 Thursday and Saturday this week 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We anticipate the roll out of TestNebraska in Grand Island early next week. This will greatly increase the number of COVID-19 tests. More testing means more positives, but more importantly it means that we will identify more persons who are contagious and advise them to quarantine.
“CDHD has access to a team of local, state and national public health experts to provide input on efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. We are evaluating what has worked and what can be improved. Key additions include providing case management and community health worker support for persons being tested and especially for persons and their families testing positive.”
In the South Heartland Health District, which includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, four new cases were reported on Wednesday — all in Adams County. The new patients include a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 70s.
In the South Heartland district, 148 cases have been reported to date in Adams County, nine in Clay County, three in Webster County and zero in Nuckolls County, for a total of 160. At least 75 of the patients in the South Heartland district have recovered, and two have died.
In the Two Rivers Public Health Department, a total of 19 new cases were reported Wednesday: 13 in Dawson County, four in Buffalo County, one in Gosper County and one in Phelps County. The Two Rivers district now has a total of 536 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date.
County-by-county totals in Two Rivers include 423 in Dawson County, 94 in Buffalo County, nine in Gosper County, four in Kearney County, and three each in Franklin and Phelps counties. Harlan County still has no confirmed cases.
In the Public Health Solutions health district, the Tribland counties of Fillmore and Thayer still have one confirmed case and zero confirmed cases to date, respectively. Saline County now has 107 cases to date, Gage has 34, and Jefferson has two.
The two Tribland counties in Kansas, Jewell and Smith, so far have reported four positive cases and two positive cases, respectively, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Across Nebraska, 19 additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 68, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported.
