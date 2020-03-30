A popular natural resources learning event for area schoolchildren that takes place in Grand Island each year has been canceled for 2020 as schedule disruptions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, continue.
The Children's Groundwater Festival was to have been May 12.
Monday's news release from the Central Platte Natural Resources District follows:
(GRAND ISLAND, NE)- The Central Platte Natural Resources District announced today that the Nebraska Children’s Groundwater Festival to be held May 12, 2020, in Grand Island is canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Festival is held annually at the Central Community College and College Park campuses for fifth-grade students.
Governor Pete Ricketts issued a Direct Health Measure that imposes an enforceable limit on public gatherings. Many of the 14 schools that were scheduled to attend are in the areas directed to operate without students in their buildings.
General Manager Lyndon Vogt said, “It’s unfortunate but necessary to cancel this event to comply with the Governor’s quarantine restrictions that are in place until May 6th. We are taking this action for the safety of the students, educators, presenters, volunteers, and our communities.”
The Groundwater Festival reinforces groundwater quality, groundwater quantity, and natural resources education that students receive by bringing 50 water and natural resources professionals together to teach up to 1,000 students in one day. Approximately 125 volunteers from surrounding communities and businesses volunteer for the event.
At the festival, students attend six in-depth classroom activities and a stage show. Schools that were scheduled to attend this year will be invited to attend the festival in 2021.
This event was the first groundwater festival to be formed and has been replicated in 42 states in the U.S.A., Mexico, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom. Over 30,000 students have been educated at the Festival since 1988.
For more information, contact festival coordinators Kelly Cole or Marcia Lee at (308) 385-6282 or visit cpnrd.org.
