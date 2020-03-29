Members of First United Methodist Church organized an impromptu motorcade to show support for its congregation as well as a community dealing with isolation during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Named Love Thy Neighbor Sunday Drive, organizers wanted to maintain social distancing protocols while reaching out to people staying at home to avoid spreading the disease.
Rev. Greg Lindenberger, lead pastor, brought his motorcycle out for the event given the warm temperatures on Sunday. He said members of the church wanted to organize the drive and he was glad to help.
"We had some lay people who wanted to do something to stay connected," he said. "We're going to be driving through some of the neighborhoods of our congregation."
The church put the word out about the drive through its online service presentation on Sunday as well as posting it to the church's Facebook page. Lindenberger said the event was open to members of the congregation as well as others in the community.
Steve Cropley of Hastings is a member of the First Presbyterian Church, which neighbors the First United Methodist Church. He said he and his wife learned about the event on Facebook and wanted to bring out a classic car for the trip.
"We just wanted to come out and help," he said.
The group of motorists met in the parking lot at the church to loosely organize a route. Participants were encouraged to make signs for their vehicles with messages for the community. Some also brought pom poms or flags to wave out the window during the drive. Participants also honked their horns and waved to residents.
Lindenberger said the church is considering making it a regular event, possibly teaming up with First Presbyterian Church in the future.
"If it's enough fun and people want to do it, we might do it again next week," he said. "We're just trying to give people something positive to think about."
