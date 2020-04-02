Church efforts are under way to help those who are self-quarantined in an effort to prevent the spread the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The Rev. Andy Springer, director of spiritual ministries for the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, is working with area churches to provide assistance to anyone particularly susceptible to the coronavirus, such as the elderly and immune-compromised individuals.
Springer said several local pastors met this week to coordinate responses. Originally, the goal was to provide meals, but it didn’t take long for them to realize that wasn’t the only way to help.
“We saw the bigger need was to have somebody else to go get their supplies,” Springer said.
Churches have volunteers willing to go on grocery and supply runs for senior citizens in Hastings. The goal is to make it as easy as possible for those at risk of being most negatively affected by COVID-19 to stay home and not take any unnecessary risks.
They still have meals available if people need them, such as frozen casseroles and soups. Meals already have been prepared by members of various congregations and are ready to go.
“The churches in Hastings are committed to the people who live here,” Springer said. “They want to support people in times of need and distress.”
Participating churches to date locally include First Presbyterian Church, St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral, Faith Lutheran Church, First Christian Church of Hastings, First Congregational United Church of Christ, Forge Christian Church, Peace Lutheran Church and St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
“Just seeing the joint effort of multiple churches in the community is a neat thing to see happening,” he said. “People are scared, so they are glad there are genuine, kind people who want to serve in these ways.”
Churches also are beginning to recruit and screen volunteers to provide child care for health care workers whose children are unable to go to day care.
Springer said it hasn’t gotten to that point yet, but they want to be ready just in case.
“We want to take care of the health care workers who are taking care of the sick people in our community,” he said. “If they have trustworthy people to care for their children, it is a big relief.”
To request services, call Springer at 402-460-3246.
