Thanks to supplies from an anonymous donor and hundreds of people sewing, local citizens donated about 1,500 face masks and around 60 pairs of shoe coverings to Mary Lanning Healthcare on Monday.
An anonymous donor purchased fabric and elastic approved by the hospital and contacted Sue Brown of Hastings who has a studio at Calico Cottage to find volunteers to craft the face masks.
Brown said she worked with Deborah Brooks, Rickie Crandell, Cheryl Jensen and Mary Powell to put together kits with enough fabric and elastic to make 36 masks. Each kit came with step-by-step instructions and photos of the process.
She said more than 130 others offered to help sew the masks together through the Calico Cottage page on Facebook. About half of the masks were returned in time for the delivery on Monday.
“I know over the next week, we’re going to see a whole lot more,” Brown said. “It’s a great community project.”
Brooks of Hastings, who also has a studio at Calico Cottage, said she wanted to help on the project because she learned about the need.
“That’s just the way I was raised,” she said. “I remember stories from my parents in World War II.”
Mark Callahan, chief operating officer at Mary Lanning, was among the group who received the donation on behalf of the hospital. He thanked Brooks and Brown for their efforts.
“We do appreciate you guys doing this for us,” he said. “You don’t know what this will mean for the staff. We will put these to good use.”
With hospital across the country facing shortages in personal protective equipment, Callahan said it is encouraging to have citizens be willing to help the hospital in this fashion.
“We’re here to take care of the community,” he said. “Knowing we have the community support is fantastic.”
Aside from the kits already out being constructed, Brown said they are waiting for more elastic to arrive before they can make any more masks. They plan to notify anyone willing to help through messages on the Calico Cottage page on Facebook. She said she wouldn’t have been able to manage Monday’s donation without a lot of help from people in the community.
“I can’t thank them enough for giving up their time and using their ability to sew to help make these,” she said.
