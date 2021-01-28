With the number of novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, cases trending downward locally, most city of Hastings facilities will reopen to the public Feb. 1.
Still, officials encourage residents to not let up on safety precautions.
The city announced on Wednesday morning city facilities would reopen Monday with masks required, except in specific instances.
City facilities have been closed to the public since Oct. 19, 2020, and were previously closed from mid-March until the end of June.
“Obviously, we’ve been watching it closely, ever since we passed the mask ordinance,” City Administrator Dave Ptak said.
Members of the Hastings City Council passed an ordinance that went into effect Nov. 23, 2020, requiring face coverings to be worn inside public buildings when maintaining 6 feet of separation isn’t possible.
Ptak said according to the South Heartland District Health Department, the highest seven-day rolling average of positive tests in the district was 35 per day on Nov. 15. That average now is down to seven.
The city’s goal is two or fewer.
“As we’re moving in the right direction I think there’s always been a lot of pressure, especially the museum and library wanting to open up, because, obviously, they have probably the most face-to-face contact with the public,” Ptak said.
City department heads started putting reopening plans together about two weeks ago.
“We’ve kind of reached a point where we’re seeing things going in the right direction,” Ptak said. “We’re smarter now than we were back in October as far as using masks, social distancing and sanitizing — all those types of things.”
He said Fire Chief Brad Starling said it best when it came to addressing reopening of city facilities — that there is still a high level of community spread.
“What is different now is we have a better knowledge of what it takes to be safe inside our facilities; that those precautions are in place and enforced,” Ptak said, quoting Starling. “Please understand that the opening of city facilities is not an indication that the pandemic is over. It is a message that the city is comfortable with the safety measures in place. The city continues to encourage and promote the wearing of masks and social distancing, and most importantly, getting vaccinated.”
Hastings city officials have been communicating with officials in Grand Island and Kearney about the mask ordinance, which is in place in each city and set to expire on Feb. 23.
“We’re getting indications that our district health directors are going to recommend it be extended because of the new variants that are out there,” Ptak said. “If we’ve learned anything from the first wave of the pandemic it is that we can’t take our foot off the gas too early, or we’ll see reinfections starting. It’s maybe better, until we can get more vaccines up and get more people vaccinated, to be more conservative in our approach than it is to turn things absolutely loose.”
He describes himself as cautiously optimistic about the situation.
“I guess the thing is, I have to say, based upon what we’ve seen — the community, give them a big shout-out for stepping up and wearing masks because I think just the fact that we’ve seen this drop-off is an indication that masks and social distancing and good hygiene practices like washing your hands actually do work as a way of combatting this virus,” he said.
Different city departments will address the reopening differently.
“This is not a one-size-fits-all kind of thing because of the divergence of services we provide the public,” Ptak said.
Masks are required for entry to all facilities, except in specific situations.
“We just felt that we were in a good place,” Ptak said. “We were comfortable with what we have in place, and we needed to start opening things back up to the public. Like Chief Starling said, this isn’t over, and we need to continue to be vigilant, wear the masks and social distance, and most of all get vaccinated when we can.”
Parks and Recreation
- The Community Center will open to the public on Feb. 1.
- Masks are required for all patrons except during tennis and/or pickleball activities.
- The Golden Friendship group will be required to wear masks during all activities except during lunch.
- Social distancing will be required for all events.
- The Community Center is cleaned and sanitized on a weekly basis.
- The City Auditorium will adhere to Nebraska’s directed health measures and will follow the city of Hastings mask policy.
City Building
- The City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave., will open to the public on Feb. 1. This includes services from administration, city clerk, development services and finance.
- Anyone unable to comply with mask requirements still can receive the full range of services via phone, email or drive-through appointment.
- Social distance markers will be placed to indicate number of customers allowed in the development services lobby at one time. If there are more customers than allowable they will be asked to wait in the main lobby outside the glass doors until the Development Services lobby opens up.
- Only one person is allowed at the counter at a time when pulling a permit. Customers are encouraged to pull permits online at https://www.cityofhastings.org/departments/development-services/online-permits-and-applications.html.
Hastings Museum
- The Hastings Museum wll open with a new limited schedule on Feb. 1. The theater will open with a limited capacity of 100, and the planetarium will open with a limited capacity of 30.
- The museum will be open for school bookings only Monday through Thursday.
- On Fridays, the museum will be open for school bookings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and then open to the public from 1-4 p.m.
- The museum will be open to the public on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.
- Extra precautions are in place including plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizer and extra sanitization of surfaces.
- Visit https://hastingsmuseum.org/ for theater and
- planetarium show times.
- Plans for extended capacity and hours are in place and are tied to the local health department’s risk dial.
Hastings Public Library
- The library will open for one-hour appointments on Feb. 8. Previously, the library allowed appointments for computer access or tech support only. This will expand to PIXLab access and will allow patrons to browse the library collection and check out materials in person.
- Materials can still be checked out online and picked up via the lockers outside the building.
- Appointments can be made by calling 402-461-2346 or texting 402-969-6244.
- Extra precautions are in place including plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizer and extra sanitization of surfaces.
- Plans for extended access are in place and are tied to the local health department’s risk dial.
- More information can be found online at https://hastingslibrary.us/.
Hastings Utilities
- The business office will open to the public on Feb. 1, but all services are still available online, by phone, drop box or drive-through.
- The new drive-through window is located at 1228 N. Denver Ave.
- Customers are encouraged to pay their utility bills online at www.cityofhastings.org/departments/utilities/pay-my-bill/
Hastings Fire and Rescue
- Both stations will open their doors to the public on Feb. 1.
- High-touch areas are sanitized at least twice each day.
- Tours are limited to parties of eight or fewer.
- Any guest that will be in areas other than the front desk will undergo a COVID-19 screening to include a temperature check.
- Extra precautions are in place including plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizer and extra sanitization of surfaces.
Hastings Police Department
- The lobby is open, and the records window will be open during business hours.
- Internships and ride-alongs still are suspended until further notice.
- Community presentations and events will adhere to restrictions that follow guidelines from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Landfill
- A debit/credit card kiosk is in place for no-contact payment. The scale house window will remain closed at all times, and the intercom system will be used instead.
- Cash and checks will be accepted with certain handling protocols in place.
