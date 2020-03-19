HEBRON — Over concern for the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, the city of Hebron has canceled all meetings and gatherings at all city facilities, including the Hebron Secrest Library, Hebron Activity Center, Stastny Community Center and Hebron Fire Hall, Mayor Doug Huber announced in a news release Tuesday.
In addition, all city recreation programming has been suspended, and use of city ballfields and parks for games and practices is prohibited until further notice.
All city buildings will be closed to the public, but city staff members will be available by telephone to provide services and conduct business. Payments can be dropped in the box outside the city office, made online at hebronnebraska.us or transacted by phone.
The Hebron Secrest Library will be open, but just three patrons will be allowed in the building at a time.
The city will continue to provide essential services such as electric, water and sewer service, police and fire protection and emergency medical services.
"It is important during this time of uncertainty that we remain calm and proactive in protecting our citizens," Huber said in the news release. "I appreciate everyone's patience, and I encourage our businesses to also listen to the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionO) recommendations and keep up to date with the latest information."
For more information contact City Hall at 402-768-6322.
