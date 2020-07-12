CLAY CENTER — Individuals who spent time at Crooked Creek Country Club or its clubhouse here anytime from July 3 through July 8 and did not wear masks or remain physically distanced from others are being asked to take precautions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
On Saturday afternoon, the country club announced on social media that some staff and patrons had tested positive for the viral infection as of that day.
On Wednesday, the club had announced that some out-of-county residents who had played in a tournament there on July 3 had tested positive, and that the golf course still was open but the clubhouse was being closed except for drink and snack service through the window and for restroom use.
In Saturday’s post, the club said as far as officials know, no staff members had been symptomatic while working. All staff began wearing masks on Wednesday, the day the clubhouse was closed to walk-in traffic.
Later Saturday, Crooked Creek posted a message it had received from South Heartland saying it and the neighboring Public Health Solutions Health Department had investigated the positive cases associated with the country club and notified close contacts to go into quarantine.
“It is still possible that others we are not aware of may have been exposed,” South Heartland said. Therefore, the health departments are recommending precautions for all individuals who were at the golf course or clubhouse on of after Friday, July 3, through Wednesday, July 8, AND were not wearing masks or physically distanced from others.”
People in that category are urged to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date they were at Crooked Creek, always wear a mask or cloth face covering when around others, and keep 6 feet apart from others.
Anyone who experiences symptoms or has questions should contact South Heartland at 402-462-6211 or Public Health Solutions at 402-826-3880.
Both health departments are urging everyone out in public to maintain 6-foot distances from others, use face covers when around others, wash hands frequently, and stay home when experiencing any symptoms.
South Heartland’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, which is maintained on its website and updated daily, indicates two more laboratory-confirmed cases of the infection were recorded in the four-county health district on Friday and an additional three were recorded on Saturday.
Three of the five new patients are Adams County residents, and the other two live in Clay County, health department recordkeeping indicates.
For more information, visit the website at southheartlandhealth.org.
