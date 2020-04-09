A child has become the Clay County resident confirmed by a laboratory as a confirmed positive case of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the South Heartland District Health Department announced Thursday night.
The Clay County case was one of three new confirmed positive cases in the South Heartland public health district, which also covers Adams, Webster and Nuckolls counties.
Both of the other new cases were in Adams County, which now has recorded 29 confirmed positive cases of the illness. A 30th case in Adams County is a Colorado man who spent time in the county but for statistical purposes is recorded as a positive case in his county of residence.
Neither Webster nor Nuckolls counties yet have any confirmed positive cases.
According to a news release from the health department, the new Adams County cases are a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s. One of the two, along with two other previously announced Adams County positive cases, worked at Hastings Walmart Supercenter between March 26 and April 5.
The health department "is working closely with Walmart management to complete contact investigations and provide recommendations for employee and public safety," Thursday's news release said.
Individuals who think they may have been exposed should self-monitor their symptoms for 14 days, with day one being the date of possible exposure.
"Monitoring your symptoms means checking your temperature (watching for fever), and noting whether you have a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, headache, body aches, nausea or diarrhea," the health department said. "If you experience any of these symptoms, you should immediately self-isolate (separate from other people) and call a health care provider to report your symptoms and that you might have been exposed to COVID-19."
Other Tribland counties with confirmed positive COVID-19 cases as of late Thursday are Hamilton (nine), Kearney (three) and Jewell in Kansas (two).
Hall County, which includes the Doniphan and Rosedale areas in Tribland, was reported with 94 positive cases as of 2 p.m. Thursday.
"The increasing number is concerning but not unexpected given the trend we have seen in these past two weeks," said the Central District Health Department in a news release. "If the trend continues, we will continue to see notably larger numbers each day."
South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/corona-virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska's coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
South Heartland’s contact investigations this week found that three COVID-19 positive individuals from Adams County (two previously reported and one reported in this release) were working at Walmart in Hastings between March 26 and April 5, 2020.
If you think you might have been exposed, you should self-monitor your symptoms for 14 days, with day one (1) being the date you might have been exposed. Monitoring your symptoms means checking your temperature (watching for fever), and noting whether you have a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, headache, body aches, nausea or diarrhea. If you experience any of these symptoms, you should immediately self-isolate (separate from other people) and call a health care provider to report your symptoms and that you might have been exposed to COVID-19.
SHDHD is working closely with Walmart management to complete the contact investigations and provide recommendations for employee and public safety.
SHDHD and the other local health departments in Nebraska join Governor Ricketts in urging every Nebraskan to do all we can to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. All Nebraskans need to act today to limit the impact of coronavirus on our communities.
