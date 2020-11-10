The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the four-county South Heartland Health District has grown to 24.
In a news release Monday night, the district health department reported the death of a Clay County man in his 80s, who had been in the hospital and had underlying health conditions.
The man had been counted as a positive case in South Heartland COVID-19 statistics previously. The health department waits to receive a death certificate, which notes the official cause of death, before counting a deceased individual as a coronavirus fatality.
“Our hearts go out to the family who lost their loved one to COVID-19,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director.
The health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Since March, a total of 20 Adams County residents, two Clay County residents and two Webster County residents have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease.
Bever also announced that a total of 172 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed among district residents Friday through Monday.
Those new cases include 125 in Adams County, 20 in Clay County, 18 in Nuckolls County and nine in Webster County.
According to the health department’s records, the count of 172 new cases compares to 85 for the same four-day period, Friday through Monday, a week earlier on Oct. 30 through Nov. 2.
“This means the cases doubled in seven days, which is alarming,” Bever said.
The district’s test positivity rate for the week of Nov. 1-7 was 15.5%, compared to 11.6% for Oct. 25-31. The positivity rate is the percentage of COVID-19 tests administered in the district in a given week that come back positive.
Positivity rates of 15% and higher are considered to indicate widespread community transmission of the virus. Rates below 5% indicate low spread.
For more South Heartland statistics visit www.southheartlandhealth.org.
