Adams County Election Commissioner Ramona Thomas is strongly encouraging voters to fill out and return the early voting ballot applications that were mailed out recently.
Every active registered voter was mailed an early voting ballot application. But some voters may need to reach out to the Election Commissioner's Office to ensure they haven't been classified as inactive.
“If we have somebody that perhaps we got a returned mailing for them or perhaps we’ve gotten some other information that we think they’ve moved and they’ve been put in an inactive status,” said Thomas, who also serves as Adams County Clerk.
Those individuals weren't automatically generated an early voting application.
“There must be something in their record they need to clean up,” she said. “So if someone has not received one there’s probably a reason why and they need to check with our office.”
Anyone who didn't receive an early voting ballot application should call the office at 402-461-7107. There may be some adjustments the voter needs to make online, such as a change of address.
April 27 is the deadline to make those changes.
May 1 is the last day for a voter to request a ballot by mail.
The county also has a drop box for the applications at the south entrance of the courthouse.
A photograph of the completed early voting ballot application also can be submitted by email to earlyvote@adamscounty.org. The form must be signed.
Meanwhile, Adams County is looking for more election workers to serve at polling places during the May 12 primary.
At their regular meeting on Tuesday, members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved allowing county employees to serve as election workers.
“It’s no secret that we’re struggling to get election workers because of the concern with COVID-19 and the age bracket of our election workers are of that age where they have to be most cautious in contracting this,” Thomas said during Tuesday’s meeting. “At the recommendation of the secretary of state’s office they propose asking all county boards to be in support of all available county staff being able to work election day at the polling locations. There’s nothing in the handbook that addresses the payment policy. With jury duty they are required to turn their check over to the county. I would ask that you consider just paying them their regular wage for that day.”
Adams County also is increasing the amount paid to election workers not already employed by the county from the minimum wage of $9 per hour, which Adams County historically has paid, to $10 per hour.
“Because we’re not going to have the staff we did. Maybe that extra dollar an hour might entice some people,” Thomas said during Tuesday’s meeting.
The county also is reaching out on social media to attract high school and college students.
Thomas said Thursday morning that so far, four college students have responded to work at polling places.
“They’re home from college now with nothing to do, and some of their summer plans fell through,” she said.
One high school student also has responded to the call for more election workers.
The minimum age to work at a polling place is 16. People younger than 18 can only serve as a clerk — checking in the voter.
Anyone handling the ballots must be at least 18 years old and a registered voter.
To apply to become an election worker, contact Deputy Clerk Pam Witte at 402-461-7107. Witte is in charge of placing of election workers.
Election workers work about 13 hours, arriving at 7 a.m. to set up polling sites. Polls then are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Normally, training for election workers occurs in person about a week before the election.
“That’s probably not going to happen this year,” Thomas said.
She said the state may put together an online training.
If that doesn’t happen, Thomas might conduct training online with a link on the county’s website.
“That’s all up in the air right now,” she said. “The task this week is to get the early voting applications under control because we’ve been flooded with those.”
Thomas will be reassigning polling sites next week.
“If we have a huge return on early voting we’re probably going to be consolidating some precincts anyway, because there’s some of our polling locations that are not going to be available,” she said. “Taking advantage of the early voting is going to eliminate that for them.”
Thomas likes to have five election workers per precinct. According to Nebraska statute, there must be at least three election workers per precinct.
“Chances are, because we’ve had so many cancellations, we’re probably going to be staffed at three,” she said. “So if there’s a huge turnout at the polling sites you’re probably going to wait in line and we’re going to, of course, follow social distancing recommendations, but the more people you have, the more difficult that is to do. This year there’s going to be so many advantages to early voting.”
She hopes early voting numbers are greater than polling location numbers.
“If they are going to go out to the polls, which I cannot stress enough that we’d prefer they’d take advantage of early voting, make sure they double check and make sure their site has not been reassigned to a different location because that is probably going to happen,” Thomas said.
