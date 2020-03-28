The South Heartland District Health Department issued the following news release Friday night, providing an update on efforts to identify individuals who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, through contact with two patients who tested positive for the illness on Thursday:
Hastings, Neb. — South Heartland District Health Department is conducting contact investigations for the positive COVID-19 cases that were tested in Adams County.
A contact investigation identifies people who may have been exposed so they may take steps to prevent further spread.
The Colorado man who tested positive remains hospitalized and in isolation. All identified close contacts have been notified. These individuals are self-quarantined and are being actively monitored by the health department for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 including fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The Adams County man who tested positive traveled within Nebraska and remains hospitalized and in isolation. As this investigation continues, all identified close contacts are being notified to self-quarantine and will be monitored by public health staff for symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Individuals recommended for COVID-19 testing are being contacted.
