As Hall County’s number of positive cases of COVID-19 surged again on Thursday, Adams County’s case tally grew by eight, health officials announced.
The Central District Health Department, which serves Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, announced Thursday afternoon that Hall County now has 339 laboratory-confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. The county’s tally stood at 278 cases 24 hours earlier.
The department also announced the three-county district’s sixth death related to the illness — a man in his 60s who lived in a long-term care facility in Aurora. The number of Hamilton County cases to date remained at 15.
Meanwhile, the Adams County positive case tally stood at 72 as of Thursday night, the South Heartland District Health Department said — up from 64 the previous night. The South Heartland department serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
The new Adams County cases include one child; three women — one in her 70s, one in her 60s and one in her 40s; and four men — one in his 50s, one in his 30s, and two in their 20s.
The department also reported one new case in Clay County, a woman in her 50s; and one in Webster County, a man in his 20s.
No other new cases were reported in Tribland’s other Nebraska or Kansas counties on Thursday.
The tallies in area counties currently stand at Hall, 339; Adams, 72; Hamilton, 15;Clay, four; Kearney and Franklin in Nebraska and Jewell in Kansas, three each; Webster; two; Smith County, Kansas, one; and Nuckolls, Fillmore, Thayer and Harlan, zero.
In its Thursday afternoon news release, the Central health department said it remains short of the number of available tests it needs to serve the hard-hit community of Grand Island and the rest of its district.
“We have very limited testing for individuals referred to CDHD through the health care system,” the Central health department said in a news release. “We are hopeful that the number of much-needed COVID-19 tests will increase in the near future.”
The Central health department continues to promote social distancing by area residents as a proven means of suppressing the spread of the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.