Directed health measures still in place to thwart the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, will keep several summer recreation facilities in the city of Hastings from opening on schedule this year.
In a news release Monday, the city Parks and Recreation Department announced that it is extending some closures in an effort to best comply with measures issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The Hastings Aquacourt, Libs Park splash pad, Heartwell Park wading pool and Lincoln Park wading pool originally were scheduled to open for the season on Saturday. Due to the current directed health measures, those facilities won’t open Saturday and will remain closed until further notice.
The Parks and Recreation Department will re-evaluate the opening of the splash pad and pools should the directed heath measures change, the news release stated.
Under the current directed health measures, gatherings of more than 10 people in a single indoor or outdoor space are prohibited throughout Nebraska until May 31 unless the order is renewed, extended or terminated by the state. Under this measure, the opening of pools and splash pads isn’t feasible by Parks and Recreation staff.
City officials have said previously that they are hopeful Aquacourt will be able to open this summer, even if the season is abbreviated somewhat.
Along with the water features, city playgrounds, the skate park, park restrooms and park drinking fountains remain closed until further notice.
Summer recreation program events also have changed in light of the public health situation. Details can be found on the Parks and Recreation website, www.cityofhastings.org/parks.
