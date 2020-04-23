A critical COVID-19 patient at Mary Lanning Healthcare was scheduled to receive a trial plasma treatment on Thursday, the hospital said in a news release.
Dr. Adam Horn, MLH Laboratory medical director, announced that the hospital was administering plasma from someone who had recovered from the novel coronavirus disease as a treatment to one of its critically ill patients. MLK was to be among the first in Nebraska and the first in the region to administer the convalescent plasma treatment, which is still in the trial stage.
Horn said he, along with Dr. Daniel Brailita, Dr. Matthew Stritt and Dr. Abel Luksan, were working together to provide the treatment, which is new and being done mainly in larger medical centers.
"There is limited data to show that there may be a benefit," Horn said. "This is one more potential avenue for therapy."
Through some research, Horn was able to gain access to the treatment through a trial study at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He then was able to access the plasma product through the American Red Cross.
Horn stressed that the convalescent plasma supplies are still a limited resource so not all patients will be able to access the study. He urged anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to check the American Red Cross website to see if he or she is a candidate for donating plasma.
"This is only for patients who are critically ill and meet all the criteria as judged by the health care provider," Horn said. "Right now, we are among the first to provide this. Hopefully as the supply grows, we will be able to continue to offer it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.