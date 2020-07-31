AYR — Public health concerns over the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have dictated changes to plans for the 37th annual Platte Valley Antique Machinery and Collectors Show near here Aug. 15-16.
Because of COVID-19, the association will present a scaled-down version of the show this year at the Crystal Lake recreation area north of Ayr. No parades or tractor pulls are planned, and no gate admission will be charged.
Antique tractors and small engines will be on display on the rec area grounds both days. Food vendors will be on hand.
On Aug. 16, a tractor drive will leave Crystal Lake at 1 p.m asharp nd return there later. Registration runs 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
For more information visit pvama.org.
