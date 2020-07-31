AYR — Public health concerns over the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have dictated changes to plans for the 37th annual Platte Valley Antique Machinery and Collectors Show near here Aug. 15-16.
Because of COVID-19, the association will present a scaled-down version of the show this year at the Crystal Lake Recreation Area north of Ayr. No parades or tractor pulls are planned, and no gate admission will be charged.
Antique tractors and small engines will be on display on the rec area grounds both days. Food vendors will be on hand, but the PVAMA concessions stand will not be open.
On Aug. 16, a tractor drive will leave Crystal Lake at 1 p.m. sharp and return there later. Registration runs 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
The annual Crystal Lake show is sponsored by the Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association and draws exhibitors and visitors from far and wide. In normally years, flea markets and vendors are on hand and many visitors enjoy watching oldtime wheat threshing, straw baling and corn shelling demonstrations among other features.
For more information on the association or this year's show plans, visit pvama.org.
