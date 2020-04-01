As Principal Cara Kimball and teachers Kristie Wellensiek and Emily Reimer handed out meals Tuesday at Lincoln Elementary School, they were greeted by a lot of smiles.
“You guys are awesome,” said a mother who received food while she was at the school to pick up a homework packet.
With Hastings Public Schools closed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, the district on March 19 began providing “Grab and Go” meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays. In this federally funded program, the meals are intended for anyone age 18 and younger, and not just for HPS students.
Children don’t need to be present to pick up meals.
The meals are prepared by Lunchtime Solutions, the food service provider contracted by HPS to serve breakfast and lunch to students throughout the academic year. School personnel are helping hand out the meals.
In addition to Lincoln, other pick-up sites include Hastings Middle School, Hastings High School, Alcott Elementary and Hawthorne Elementary.
David Essink, HPS director of human resources and operations, said the district has been averaging 800-900 meals given away each day. Within each one of those meals is a lunch as well as a breakfast for the next day.
“I think it’s working really well,” Essink said. “We don’t know how long this is going to go on; it may be the rest of the year. We’re also starting to think about our summer lunch program, which is usually just one site and it’s usually much smaller, but with the way things are right now we’re looking ahead to what that could be like.”
It’s possible the district may have more than one summer lunch site.
Kimball said the number of meals given at Lincoln Elementary has ranged from 220-385 each day.
Staff members have begun recognizing families by their vehicles, knowing how many meals are needed.
“We feel like we can’t do enough for them at school during the school day,” she said. “This is at least something we can get to see them and offer to them.”
As the weather warms up, more families are walking to pick up the meals.
“They’re anxious to get out of the house and move,” Kimball said.
Hawthorne was added to the list of pick-up sites on Monday.
At Hawthorne, the pick-up occurs out a window in the school’s front courtyard.
Danae Hess picked up meals Tuesday with her sons Colby Detter, 9, and Braxton Stanger, 6.
“We love it,” Hess said. “We’re very thankful it’s here. It helps me as a single mother, absolutely.”
Going into the Grab and Go meals, administrators for Hastings Public Schools didn’t know what to expect in terms of demand.
“We knew there would be a high need, but I guess we feel good we’re providing these lunches for a lot of people,” Essink said. “We weren’t sure what to expect, but I think it’s been successful.”
