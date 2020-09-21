The four-county South Heartland District Health Department saw another influx of new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, Friday through Monday and saw a key measure of new infections jump sharply last week.
In a Monday night news release, the district health department reported 34 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the four-day period.
The new cases include 26 in Adams County, six in Clay County, one in Webster County and one in Nuckolls County, adding to tallies of new cases that have been climbing at an accelerated clip recently.
“The steady increase in new cases in our district is alarming,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director. “We had 53 positive test results reported to us for the week of Sept. 13-19, up from 33 the previous week, and 28 the week before that.”
Since March 18, 517 cases of the viral infection have been recorded in Adams County. The other running tallies are 76 in Clay, 18 in Webster and 13 in Nuckolls. The districtwide total to date is 624, with 534 recoveries and 12 deaths.
For last week, the district’s positivity rate — that is, the number of new cases as a percentage of the total number of COVID-19 test results received — increased to 10.1% from 6.8% for the previous week. The week before that, the rate stood at 9.2%.
The positivity by county for last week was 11.2% in Adams, 8.1% in Clay, zero in Nuckolls and 5.3% in Webster.
Four South Heartland district residents have been admitted to area hospitals in connection with COVID-19 diagnoses over the past eight days, Bever said. To date, a total of 34 district residents have spent time in a hospital for treatment of the disease.
In Monday’s news release, Bever said the residents and communities of the South Heartland district need to work hard to try to thwart the increasing spread of the virus.
“We need to be more vigilant,” she said. “The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is still circulating in our district. This is why prevention continues to be important wherever we are: work, school and school activities, shopping, church, or gatherings of any kind.”
Bever said residents can continue to make a difference by reducing opportunities for the virus to spread from person to person.
“This means keeping physically distanced from others, wearing cloth face coverings when we are around others, staying home when we have any symptoms, avoiding crowds, washing our hands, and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces,” she said.
For more COVID-19 information from South Heartland, visit southheartlandhealth.org. Nebraska statistics are available at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.