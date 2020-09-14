The Downtown Trick or Treat and Downtown Celebration of Lights events have been canceled for this year due to health concerns from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Tammy Orthmann, director of the Hastings Downtown Center Association, said the organization decided to forgo the crowded downtown events in favor of activities that will allow people to spread out and encourage social distancing.
She said members of the group met on Sept. 2 to discuss the nature of the events and voted to cancel them for 2020.
Orthmann said handing out candy for the Trick or Treat event would increase the contact between people. It would be hard for children to maintain social distancing among each other, especially when excited by the event, she said.
The event also would make social distancing difficult as hundreds of people would be coming to the same stores over a two-hour time slot, Orthmann said. Since the event was scheduled to run Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m., families would have just a two-hour window to participate and a crowd would form.
The same would be true for the Celebration of Lights, which had been set for Nov. 19 from 5-7:30 p.m. Orthmann said the HDCA members don’t know what directed health measures will be in place at that time. She said requiring Santa to wear a face mask could hurt his brand and having children sit on Santa’s lap could cause the coronavirus to spread.
“We discussed the nature of a short event where a whole lot of people come to one spot,” Orthmann said. “We felt we weren’t doing the best service to the community if we had those.”
She said members of the association felt it would be better to have activities that were spread out through a longer period of time, such as Junk Street that was held Saturday. Since the event ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors were able to come at their leisure and naturally spaced themselves through the day.
Orthmann said organizers spaced the various vendors out and offered face masks and hand sanitizer to promote health.
The Hastings Downtown Center Association is planning other events to offer to the community, though with a mind to avoiding creating crowds of people.
There will be an Artist Walk on Oct. 3, where participants will be able to visit artists through the downtown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Small Business Saturday will be Nov. 28 to bolster shopping at local businesses through the holiday season. On the following Saturday, the association plans to have a Downtown Christmas Open House to further encourage visitors through the day.
They plan to have an event to vote on pumpkins decorated by local businesses and are in the planning stage for other events.
“We still want them to come downtown, but not for a short amount of time where they would be in crowds,” Orthmann said. “We want people to be comfortable every time they come downtown. We want to do things they feel safe doing.”
