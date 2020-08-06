As Hastings Public Schools prepared to reopen for the 2020-21, the district is working to get its e-learning program up and running.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider discussed the district’s reopening plan during the Board of Education’s work session on Thursday. Board members will vote on the plan at their regular meeting on Monday.
E-learning is slated to begin Aug. 24, six days after the academic year begins.
“We need a few days for those staff members that are doing e-learning, to get them trained, give them time to prepare to make sure we have devices in students’ hands, make sure they have internet in their houses and they are connected so that when they start we’re not kids behind,” he said.
About 425 HPS students have signed up to do e-learning: 135 in high school, 75 in middle school and 215 elementary students.
Those numbers represent about 12% of the student body.
As families choose to do e-learning, that creates the opportunities for elementary students to attend another HPS building where the class size might not be as large.
Elementary e-learning classes will use Google Classroom and Seesaw, with the priorities being reading and math.
“We are not going to be able to deliver the exact same curriculum online,” Schneider said. “We will hit the most important points.”
The elementary e-learning curriculum will include more subjects than reading and math, but some subjects, like art and physical education, will be difficult to accomplish online.
At Hastings Middle School, one team at each grade level will have a remote section for each class scheduled and it will be recorded.
The high school will have a blended approach but mostly use the Acellus program.
Students can do e-learning and still participate in activities.
Students can attend some classes and use e-learning for others.
“We may have some kids that would like to take welding,” Schneider said. “They can’t take that online. So they may come to school to take welding, but take other classes at home.”
Lessons will be recorded for parents to watch at their convenience.
Schneider said it would have been much easier for the district to tell parents school would be on campus and force them to either send their children to school or find another option such as homeschooling or transferring.
“That would’ve been a way easier choice for us,” he said. “I do not believe in any way, shape or form that’s what’s best for our students. Due to the size of our district, I do not believe that would have been in the best interest of all of our students.”
There are many levels of concerns with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, for many different reasons, and the district is trying to meet everyone where they are just as it tries to meet students where they are academically and move them forward, Schneider said.
He said he doesn’t think e-learning will be as successful as in-person learning, but there will be a lot to learn from the process.
“We are going to stumble through the e-learning process, there is no doubt,” he said. “It is going to be far from perfect, but I am convinced, in the end, we are going to pick up things from this that we are going to use down the road that are going to help us dramatically. It might drastically improve our product.”
Also included in the reopening plan, cloth face coverings will be required unless a doctor’s note is provided.
Temperature checks, hand washing/sanitizing, and social distancing will be done where possible.
Changes in custodial practices, including bringing night custodians in during the day to provide additional support, are planned.
“They’re developing schedules for each custodian to make sure we’re not missing any areas in terms of cleaning and sanitizing,” Schneider said.
He expects custodians to tweak that plan as they progress.
“I just want to point out the detail they are looking at,” he said.
Food service will be altered when possible, with more spaces used, such as gyms and outdoors, to be able to spread students out while they eat.
Schneider thanked board members, administrators, staff members and teachers — all of whom have adapted to a difficult situation.
He also thanked district parents.
“Never have we had so much parent input in school,” he said. “Yes, there have been some cases where it hasn’t been the most pleasant, but most of the parents, by far, have started out with, ‘How can we help?’ They have questions, but they want to help, and they’ve been supportive.”
