No longer able to perform before live audiences, musicians and other performers whose livelihood depends on playing shows find themselves in a precarious situations as they attempt to ride out the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Likewise, venues for fine and performing arts, including museums and other places offering entertainment, are facing difficult times as restrictions placed on gatherings of 10 or more people have rendered most of them ghost towns.
In response to the crisis, some establishments and artists are finding creative ways to stay busy and hopefully keep at least some income coming in as they labor to stay afloat in a world gone crazy.
Marcy Brandt, executive director of the Minden Opera House in Minden, has turned to the internet in hopes of helping the local artist community tread water in the climate ahead. Her answer is a series of programming involving art sessions and live artist performances.
The series flies by the seat of its pants, with all performances subject to change, depending on restrictions the proposed shows place on the lives of artists and their families who are working from home or other remote locations.
“We’re trying to think outside the box,” Brandt said. “These are not huge money generators, but maybe we can help some of these performers from the likelihood of going into the tank. We’re trying to find some ways to bring some art and music into the world to fill that gap.
“This is new territory. All bets are off. Everything is subject to change at a moment’s notice, like if a performer has to cancel because his kid wants to go to bed early at home.”
Brandt started brainstorming about ways to keep her and her staff busy during the attendance drought after the Opera House felt compelled to cancel a series of community theater performances that ended prematurely on March 15 due to recommendations by health care experts.
Her idea of putting things online developed quickly and now includes a scheduled series of online showings that can be viewed on the opera house web page, www.MindenOperaHouse.com.
The current schedule features performances most Tuesdays and Thursdays through mid-April, with Tuesday and Thursday evenings devoted to live artist performances broadcast online and artist sessions streamed on Thursday afternoons. Feedback so far has been positive — as has been attendance, though scarcely enough to replace the kind of draws the venue is used to attracting.
“We’re just trying to give them another audience they wouldn’t have otherwise,” Brandt said. “Our first performer was Daniel Christian, and he ended up with about 130 people watching. That’s better than any other audience you would probably get sitting in your living room on a Tuesday night. So we were happy with it, and we thought it was a great kickoff.
“It seems like everybody is just getting really excited to have this. At this point in time, I think we’re all searching for some positivity and some good things to grab onto, so we’re happy to provide some of that.”
Christian’s performance was actually livestreamed from another empty opera house in Iowa on March 24. Having had to cancel multiple shows ahead, he said, he was glad to get a chance to do his thing in front of what he called a supportive and enthusiastic following.
“What they (MOH) decided was to essentially hand over the keys to their Facebook account to artists to take over for a little while,” Christian said. “There were some bugs to work out on the technical side, but people were very understanding and forgiving about that. I had a really positive experience.”
The show kicked off what Christian is calling “The Empty Spaces Series,” a lineup of online livestream concerts booked in other empty spaces around town in the coming months. Dates and times of shows are available on his web site, danielchristianmusic.com.
“Beginning next week, I’ll be performing from the high school basketball gym at my old high school, where basketball is usually happening around this time of year,” he said. “Just in a show of unity. I’m going to play an empty church and school, and possibly some other empty rooms that normally wouldn’t be. We have to get through this together.
“ ‘Unsettling’ is a good word for it. So far we’re just a few weeks into this and we’re all finding our way, trying to navigate through the uncertainty. The uncertainty is the scariest part. The longer it goes, the more difficult it will be.”
Christian said he intends to lean on God and the support of fans and listeners to get through what he admits is a dire time for all, particularly those who rely on public performances to support their lifestyles.
“People are supporting independent music and artists by buying merchandise and listening to the online shows,” he said. “I have a friend who said he has a show coming up this summer and they have gone ahead and paid him in advance because they understand it’s a difficult time.
“It’s a real blessing to see the way people value what artists are doing. I read where somebody said that in our social isolation, we’re turning more to books, films and music in the privacy of our homes. It’s interesting that in these dark times we turn to the arts, which takes away a lot of doubt about their value.”
Musicians Heidi and Kevin Cheng of Central City were forced to cancel multiple shows over the next two months because of virus concerns. The couple has turned to part-time work at KMMJ radio station in Grand Island as personalities in addition to giving piano and violin lessons. They are also in the process of recording a series of one-hour programs on DVD to shop around at venues they otherwise would have frequented in person, including assisted living and nursing facilities.
“Those are ways we’ve been trying to stay busy,” Heidi said. “We were recently contacted by a television station out of Norfolk that’s putting on a show, ‘Quarantine Live,’ that’s bringing different musical groups in, folks who are not doing anything elsewhere, and providing shows for them.”
Their time slot is at 7 p.m. April 1 online at newschannelnebraska.com.
A few churches where they have given performances in the past have provided financial gifts to help sustain them through their financial challenges. But with no end in sight, they fear the virus may force them into giving up their musical careers for other employment to pay the bills.
“We’ve kind of questioned if we should keep on doing this,” she said. “If this goes on for a few more months, can we continue? What does the Lord have for us next?
“Mentally, it’s a challenge. We’ll see what the next couple months bring. It’s a day-by-day walk with the Lord, trusting that he has the best plan for us. Maybe other doors will open for us. We’re kind of waiting to see what will happen.”
Robin Harrell, executive director of The Lark in downtown Hastings, said she has no shows planned at the moment but has been promoting the venue’s regular performers on the site’s Facebook page. She encourages patrons of The Lark to support these artists in their online endeavors and hopes to have a place for them to play sooner than later. In the meantime, she already is hammering out a schedule beginning in July for live performances to resume.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.