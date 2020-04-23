FILLMORE COUNTY — Fillmore County's first laboratory-confirmed positive case of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, was reported Wednesday by the Public Health Solutions District Health Department.
The patient, a man in his 20s, was self-isolating at home, the health department said in a news release. Contact tracing is under way.
The Public Health Solutions health department serves Fillmore, Thayer, Jefferson, Saline and Gage counties. As of Wednesday, the district had 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases: 28 in Gage County, 16 in Saline County, one in Fillmore County. and none in Thayer or Jefferson counties.
The health department on Wednesday also announced five newly confirmed cases in Saline County. All five of those patients are associated with Smithfield Foods in Crete. They include four men ranging in age from 30s to 60s and one woman in her 40s.
In all, six confirmed COVID-19 cases in the health district are associated with the Smithfield meat processing plant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.