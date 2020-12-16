Hastings Fire Chief Brad Starling rolled up his sleeve Wednesday afternoon to become the first local firefighter to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Starling received his initial dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which will be followed by a second shot at a later date, at the offices of the South Heartland District Health Department.
The vaccination will provide another layer of protection for emergency responders working directly with people who could be infected with the coronavirus.
“It’s very comforting to know we’re finally at a stage in this pandemic that we have more coverage to protect first responders when dealing with the public,” he said.
Five other firefighters with Hastings Fire and Rescue were vaccinated Wednesday, and Starling said about one-third of the crew were interested in being vaccinated in the first wave.
Due to the possible side effects, the department has a plan in place if anyone needs to take time off work during the process.
Possible side effects can include pain, chills, swelling, tiredness, fever and headache, but they should go away after a few days, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
But despite the possibility of side effects, Starling said he was more than willing to be among the first to be vaccinated.
“I think it’s important for the community to see us willing to get the vaccine,” he said. “We trust the science that is out there.”
Mayor Corey Stutte said keeping first responders safe and not overburdening the health care system were among the top priorities since the pandemic began.
“It’s a great first step toward seeing us to the end of COVID-19,” he said.
Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, said she was excited to see the vaccine become available in the area, but cautioned the public to remain vigilant in preventing the spread of the disease until more people can be inoculated.
“It’s not over,” she said. “This is just a first step in a new phase in the pandemic response. We’re still urging people to practice social distancing and maintain good hygiene.”
South Heartland received 15 doses this week for emergency responders. Bever said her agency worked with two neighboring health departments to divide 100 doses, based on where they would be most effective. Another shipment is expected in a couple weeks.
“When we have scarce resources, it’s important to prioritize them,” she said.
Officials at the national level have determined that frontline health care workers, including emergency medical services personnel, and long-term care facility residents and staff members should be given top priority for vaccination based on the risks associated with them becoming infected.
Bever said a federal program is working with pharmacies to manage the distribution of vaccine to the long-term care facilities.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use on Friday evening. The FDA is planning to take up consideration of a second vaccine, developed by Moderna, this week.
If Moderna’s vaccine is approved for emergency use, Bever said, she expects more doses to become available in the upcoming weeks as they work to vaccinate priority targets in phases.
Until the general public can be inoculated, she said, the best way for people to protect themselves is by avoiding close contact with others, especially in confined spaces.
“This is another layer of protection,” she said. “All of these pieces are important. The longer we maintain those, the better off we are.”
