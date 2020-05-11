The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services on Monday issued a short news release announcing the first three state prison inmates had been tested for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and that all three tests came back negative.
The news release follows:
May 11, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Three individuals housed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) have tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Lab results were received today for the three men, who were the first incarcerated individuals in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) to be tested for COVID-19.
The men, who have been under quarantine, were tested as a precautionary measure because they had been in close contact with a staff member who did test positive for COVID-19. To date, eight employees with NDCS have tested positive for COVID-19. No inmates have tested positive for the virus.
