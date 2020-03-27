For addicts battling addictive behaviors, community support is an essential tool to recovery.
In the wake of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, however, community contact has become increasingly difficult, if not impossible. Meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous and other such support groups have been canceled due to restrictions placed on meetings of 10 or more people per the recommendations of U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, leaving many struggling to avoid backsliding during a precariously difficult time as they attempt to go it alone.
At Horizon Recovery and Counseling Center, Executive Director Dan Rutt and his team of counselors and staff have managed to stay open during the pandemic by implementing strict rules to protect themselves and those whom they serve. Practices include receiving a professional weekly cleaning of the office, reading a list of questions from staff to potential clients to determine whether they may be infected with the virus, and warning those opting to stay in Unity House residences at this time that should any client in their house test positive for the virus, that all in that house will be under quarantine for the next 14 days.
“We ask them, ‘How are you feeling today? Do you have a fever? Have you been out of the country? Have you been traveling lately?’ Rutt said. “Thank God we haven’t had anyone yet who answered yes to any of those questions.
“We’re trying to be proactive. If we had someone come infected with the virus, we would probably do it (sanitize the office) daily, not just weekly. We’d also do the same in the houses if we would have someone infected. What can you do? You can’t kick these people out of the house.”
Rutt said it has largely been business as usual at the counseling center, with counselors Rod Dell, Barb Strobel and Lisa White conducting meetings and seeing clients on a regular basis, implementing the 6-foot rule between client and counselor in compliance with federal guidelines concerning social distancing. Homes are roughly three-quarters full at this time, Rutt said.
“I was on a webinar with Sheri Dawson, director of the division of Behavioral Health for the state of Nebraska, and they were talking to providers and gave us the opportunity to call in,” he said. “They said some providers are still seeing their clients, as we are. and some are doing tele-health and some, phone services. All these have been approved by the federal government. We’re not breaking any HIPAA laws if we do it this way. (HIPAA stands for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, the federal law to ensure privacy of patients’ information.)
“From what I took away from this, we still need to be here for the clients. That’s the most important thing. Because now is a tough time for them. When people are changing their lives and things have become abnormal, these uncertainties when people are doing recovery are difficult on them.”
Dell said that while clients he has seen haven’t said much about how the pandemic has affected their daily recovery routines, many have turned to online meetings for support. Others say such meetings simply aren’t enough to be of use to them.
“There are hotline options, but a lot of people feel these aren’t quite the same as meeting in person,” he said. “Online meeting options on Zoom are announced at our (online) meetings.
“Personally, I’m in recovery and I’ve always told people that they should have the phone numbers of a lot of the people in recovery. Call people and find a couple who want to get together face-to-face and get together that way.”
Dell said that other than taking extra precautions, Horizon has continued to operate as normal during the crisis. He said he hopes it stays that way.
“We’re just more careful,” he said. “We’re more aware of the social distancing and making sure we’re always washing hands and that kind of stuff.”
Dell urged clients to remain calm during the pandemic. Acting otherwise would be just plain counterproductive, he said.
“I want to encourage people not to panic,” he said. “Think and calm down. That way they can make logical decisions and not panic-driven decisions.”
Larry Mohlman, ministry leader of Hastings E-Free Celebrate Recovery, said the virus restrictions have made clients in his ministry revert to steps they’ve learned through the years to get through what has been a difficult time for some of them. He offers online support broadcasts weekly on the ministry’s Facebook page during its usual meeting time of 8 p.m. Saturdays.
“That’s basically all we can do right now,” he said. “Celebrate Recovery has gone to crisis online, basically setting up Zoom accounts to have online meetings. That’s not something that’s ever been done for Celebrate Recovery before, but the separation stuff has made it necessary.”
Groups meet online 24/7 on Zoom and can sign in and participate in private sessions that mirror those they have been forced to put on hold for the time being. The absence of human touch is keenly evident, however.
“Addicts, and I’m one, don’t deal with change very well,” he said. “We need to lean on each other and build up the contacts we have. But I’m sure most of our congregation will at least check it out. They can actually join a forum where they talk about their problems or victories and just have meeting time.”
