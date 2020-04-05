LOWELL — This is an interesting time to be a human being on the Planet Earth, as we experience how a microscopic virus can upend the way we live and work.
We’re trying to figure out how to pull together while moving apart, and that’s a frustratingly tall order. Our expectations for “the way things ought to be” are falling by the wayside, seemingly minute by minute. Our assumptions as to how the days, weeks and months ahead will unfold for us and for our families are being challenged if not outright destroyed at every turn.
On TV, we can watch the ticker in the corner of the screen as we see humanity’s misery quantified. How many positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have been confirmed around the nation and world at this hour? How many deaths have been recorded? Meanwhile, which way is the stock market bouncing today? How many millions of new unemployment claims have been filed this week? Is the virus finding its way into more of our nursing homes? How about our prisons and jails? When will we reach the “apex” of this crisis in our area, and what will that look like? Will our clinics and hospitals have the personal protective gear they need? Should we be covering our faces in public? Why weren’t we as an advanced civilization better prepared to deal with this pandemic?
We worry from morning until night. When it’s time for bed, we’re relieved — maybe we can forget about all this trouble for a few hours. Then we wake up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom, and the worry begins all over. By morning, we’re glad to get up and get busy again with something — anything — so we don’t have to be alone with our thoughts any longer. We want to control whatever we can, even as we realize we are just character actors in a global drama with a script that, as far as we know, remains unfinished. It’s hard to live like this.
With all these thoughts in mind, I went up to the Platte River early one morning this week to see the sandhill cranes rise off the sandbars and head for the nearby fields for another day of feeding, preparing as they are for the rest of their spring migration to nesting grounds in Canada, Alaska and Siberia. They won’t be here much longer, and I wanted to bid them goodbye — more for the sake of my weary soul than for any other reason.
The cranes make their northward journey each spring whether we are paying attention to them or not. They’ve been passing this way for millions of years — since long before our forebears began to recognize any wonder or beauty or other particular significance in the event. And I’m happy to report that, based on what I found this week, these visitors in our midst are undeterred in doing what they do by the current predicament of their human neighbors.
To watch the sandhill cranes lift and fly, feed and dance, land and roost is a memorable experience. But to listen to their chatter — the hoarse, croaking squawks that, multiplied by tens of thousands, fill the air with primeval sound — is what truly fills my heart. To stand silently in their presence, observing their lanky grace and absorbing their raucous, joyful noise, is to witness that God’s goodness is all around us — just as it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be.
History teaches that the cranes remaining in Nebraska will be gone within days, a week or two at the most — on to the summer rituals of reproduction. We will hope to see them again a year from now. Meanwhile, we human beings still have massive challenges and trials to face. There’s a virus going around, and our work and worry won’t end soon.
Every so often, however — perhaps in the hours between midnight and dawn, when we are alone with our thoughts — we may be graced to remember what it feels like to stand, look and listen to the sandhill cranes speaking to each other in their incomprehensible language of eternity. I pray it will be so.
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Reach him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.
