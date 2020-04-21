Under ordinary circumstances, the Jacob Fisher Rainbow Fountain at 12th Street and Denver Avenue springs to life for the summer season sometime in the week leading up to Mother’s Day.
For Hastings area residents who love the fountain, the occasion marks the end of a long dry spell and a sign that we have survived another winter.
The dancing waters normally are turned off for the fall sometime in mid- to late September, prompting watchers to wonder how the world — and their own lives — will have changed before the next fountain season begins amid the tulips and lilacs of early May.
These aren’t ordinary times, however — and this year, with all the social and economic changes brought on by the COVID-19 public health threat being felt strongly, Hastings city officials have decided an early start to the fountain season might be good for a community morale boost.
“The city of Hastings is working to spread a little joy while avoiding the spread of COVID-19,” the city said in a news release Tuesday announcing the fountain now is up and running for the year — more than two weeks ahead of the usual schedule and just five days after the surrounding park last stood blanketed in fresh snow.
The fountain is a geographic landmark and a symbol of civic pride in Hastings, surrounded by a circle drive in the park just south of Hastings Utilities’ North Denver Station.
The fountain originally was set up as a temporary exhibit at the Adams County Fair in 1932, in the heart of the Great Depression. It was moved to its permanent location in Highland Park the following year.
In the intervening 87 years, the fountain’s ever-changing spray and color patterns have provided the backdrop for everything from band concerts to marriage proposals on hot summer nights.
“Fisher Fountain was seen as a sign of hope during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl,” Mayor Corey Stutte said. “It has lived through wars, recessions and even a dynamite attack in the 1980s.”
Stutte said the fountain continues to stand as a symbol of hope today as the world health crisis related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, keeps unfolding.
“Living through this current pandemic is no different, and Fisher Fountain remains a symbol for our community’s future,” Stutte said, comparing today’s challenges to those of the past. “My hope is this early start to the season for Fisher Fountain helps people look forward to better times. Whether it is a summer stroll by the fountain’s colors at night or a parade on the Fourth of July, we will come through this pandemic together as a stronger community.”
