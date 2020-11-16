Two hundred-one newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, recorded Friday through Monday pushed the South Heartland Health District’s case tally to date to 2,231 and Adams County’s running tally past the 1,500 mark.
New-case totals for the four-day period include 128 in Adams County, 39 in Clay County, 20 in Nuckolls County and 14 in Webster County.
Since the first case was reported on March 18, Adams County has seen a total of 1,507 cases of the viral infection among its residents. Running tallies to date for the other counties are 338 in Clay, 214 in Nuckolls and 172 in Webster.
The South Heartland district’s test positivity rate for Nov. 8-14 increased to 17.5% from 15.5% for the previous week, Nov. 1-7.
The test positivity rate is the percentage of the number of tests administered in a given week that come back with a positive result. Positivity rates above 15% are considered to indicate widespread community transmission of the virus, whereas rates below 5% correlate to low spread.
In a news release Monday night, Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland health department, said she is “very concerned” about the explosion of COVID-19 cases across the health district, which is taking a toll on individuals, businesses and institutions in local communities.
“Many sectors are experiencing workforce issues due to COVID-19,” Bever said. “The increase in patients needing hospital care is straining our hospitals and their healthcare workforce, regionally and across the state.
“The public health workforce is struggling, too. Neither our staff nor the state contact tracing teams are able to consistently provide timely follow-up due to the huge load of case investigations and contract tracings. And many of the first responder organizations, long-term care facilities, schools, and service organizations in our district are also experiencing staff shortages due to COVID illness and exposures.
“This is unacceptable. We need to take care of our local people in our local communities. We need to take action now to help keep our workforce healthy so that all of these organizations can stay open and provide care and services.”
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District, tallies of new cases reported for Thursday through Sunday include 42 in Kearney County, 16 in Franklin County and 13 in Harlan County.
On Monday, the Two Rivers health department also announced five additional deaths in the district related to COVID-19. The victims all were from Buffalo County and included a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and three women in their 90s.
The Two Rivers district includes Kearney, Franklin, Harlan, Buffalo, Phelps, Dawson and Gosper counties.
The district’s risk dial reading has pushed farther into the red (severe, or “pandemic”) zone for this week.
For more statistical information for the South Heartland district, visit www.southheartlandhealth.org. Two Rivers information is posted at www.trphd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.