Four more residents of the South Heartland Health District have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the district health department announced Monday night.
The additional deaths bring to 23 the total number of fatalities among residents of the four-county district attributed to the viral infection.
All four additional victims were Adams County residents, and all had been hospitalized. They included a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions, two men in their 80s, and one woman in her 90s.
“We are saddened to report additional deaths of South Heartland residents to COVID-19,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director, in a news release.
All four victims previously had been reported as positive cases in health district statistics. The health department doesn’t announce a death as being attributed to COVID-19 until the cause of that death has been confirmed on the death certificate.
The health department also reported 140 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. They include 97 in Adams County, 23 in Clay County, 14 in Nuckolls County and six in Webster County.
Those new cases bring the county-by-county totals to date to 1,127 in Adams County, 257 in Clay, 168 in Nuckolls and 143 in Webster, for a districtwide running tally of 1,695.
Since Sunday, the health district has recorded 187 new cases of COVID-19, for an average of 37 new cases per day. That number extrapolates to 83 cases per 100,000 population for the first five days of this week.
COVID-19 cases began to be confirmed in the health district in mid-March. Since then, a total of 75 district residents have spent time in a hospital for treatment of the disease.
According to the district’s dashboard of COVID-19 statistics, at least 725 of the patients are classified as having recovered from the illness. Since that number hasn’t been updated since Oct. 16, it is possible that the number of recoveries may be considerably larger by now.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by infection with the novel coronavirus. Those who test positive for the virus may show no symptoms at all, or mild to moderate symptoms, or they may become seriously ill. Senior adults and individuals with underlying health problems are among those most at risk of serious illness.
Bever continues to promote “the three Cs” for helping to thwart the further spread of the virus in the South Heartland area and beyond.
“Avoid Crowded Places, Avoid Close Contact, and Avoid Confined Spaces. It is up to each of us to protect others and ourselves everywhere we go, in everything we do,” she said.
In other COVID-19 news from Tribland, the Two Rivers Public Health Department recorded a total of 12 new cases of the disease in Kearney County, nine new cases in Franklin County and two new cases in Harlan County for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
For more South Heartland statistics visit the health department website, www.southheartland.org. Two Rivers statistics may be found at www.trphd.org.
