Four more residents of the South Heartland Health District have died of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, bringing the district’s death toll related to the virus to 28.
The victims were an Adams County man in his 70s, two Clay County men in their 70s and a Nuckolls County man in his 80s. All four had underlying health conditions, and the three men from Clay and Nuckolls counties were hospitalized.
“We are sad to report the loss of four more South Heartland residents to COVID-19,” said Michele Bever, South Heartland health department executive director. “Our hearts go out to the families who lost their loved ones.”
The four men all had been recorded earlier in South Heartland statistics as positive cases. The health department doesn’t announce deaths as being related to COVID-19 until the cause of death is confirmed on death certificates.
In a news release Thursday night, Bever also reported 176 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases for Tuesday through Thursday, bringing the district’s running case total to 2,407.
The new confirmed cases for the three-day period include 118 in Adams, 31 in Clay, 20 in Nuckolls and seven in Webster. By county, the cumulative case counts are 1,625 in Adams, 369 in Clay, 234 in Nuckolls, and 179 in Webster.
The neighboring Two Rivers Public Health Department reported that Kearney County had recorded 18 new positive cases Monday through Wednesday. Franklin County recorded three, and Harlan County recorded six.
The Two Rivers district also includes Buffalo, Phelps, Gosper and Dawson counties.
With Thanksgiving just a week away, Bever encouraged area constituents to plan ahead for a safe holiday and keep celebrations small and household-based.
“Traditional get-togethers like Thanksgiving gatherings can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu,” she said. “The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with people in your household. If you plan any gatherings with people outside your household, take steps to make your celebration safer.”
As of Thursday, 67.74% of all inpatients in South Heartland district hospitals were being treated for COCID-19. About 18% of all intensive care unit beds in the district were available for new patients.
The district’s three hospitals are Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
Bever urged residents to avoid the three Cs to help slow the spread of the virus: avoid crowded places, avoid close contact, and avoid confined spaces.
“As we celebrate the fall and winter holidays, let’s give thanks to all of the health care providers and community safety personnel, the educators and school staff, the businesses, churches, families and individuals who are doing their part to protect our communities and care for our loved ones,” Bever said. “Let’s each do our part to keep our families and community safe through the holidays, and to protect our district’s health and safety services, schools, childcare services and long-term care facilities. Everyone can make Thanksgiving safer by taking steps to reduce the spread of this virus, everywhere we go.”
For South Heartland virus statistics visit www.southheartlandhealth.org. Two Rivers statistics are available at www.trphd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.