Here is the audio of Friday's press conference discussing two new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Adams County. A full story can be found on the Tribune's website a little later.
Speaking during the press conference was Hastings mayor Corey Stutte, Michele Bever (South Heartland District Health Department), Eric Barber (Mary Lanning Healthcare), and Ron Pughes (Adams County Emergency Management.
Due to technical difficulties, the audio does not include the first two minutes of the press conference.
