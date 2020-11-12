Sometimes the only way out is through. That’s certainly true of the coronavirus pandemic.
We can’t stop this virus, but we can slow its spread. Right now, there’s an urgent need for all of us to take personal responsibility for slowing the spread by using the tools we have to protect our healthcare system.
The situation in our hospitals is very serious. The coronavirus not only continues to spread in Nebraska, it has picked up steam.
Six weeks ago, we had 200 coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Nebraska. This week, hospitalizations stand at 860 and they are rapidly rising every day.
So far, we have been able to provide hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators to anyone who needs care. If trends continue, Nebraska will reach a point where that’s no longer possible.
To avoid reaching this point, it’s critical that each person reduce their mobility and contact with others. By doing our part, we can slow the spread of the virus to help our hospitals manage the increased number of patients they’re serving.
While cases of the virus can be mild, some people will suffer very severe illness or even death. This can happen even to people in good physical condition.
Kurth Brashear of Seward tested positive for the virus after hosting a gathering at his house in September.
Even though he quarantined right away, he initially shrugged off his symptoms as being due to the change of season.
They soon worsened, however, and he visited the hospital with joint pain, fatigue and extremely low blood oxygen levels.
Doctors discovered damage to his lungs and prescribed treatment.
While Kurth’s health soon improved, he continues to experience back pain and shortness of breath.
His experience is a reminder that the impacts of coronavirus can linger long after the virus is gone even for young, healthy people.
In light of increasing hospitalizations, I have issued two Directed Health Measures since Oct. 16.
The most recent DHM will remain in place until at least Nov. 30.
It requires masks where staff and patrons are within six feet of each other for 15 minutes or more.
We’re also requiring six feet of separation between parties at businesses, churches, restaurants/bars, gyms/fitness clubs and other gatherings.
Additionally, we’re reducing occupancy to 25% at indoor venues such as theaters, arenas, and large event conference rooms.
We’re limiting attendance at youth extracurricular sports. To recap, the main changes are as follows:
u Masks are required for staff and patrons at salons, barbershops, massage therapy, bowling alleys, pool halls, body art establishments, and any other indoor businesses where staff and patrons are within six (6) feet of each other for 15 consecutive minutes or more.
(An exception will be made for all services performed on faces. Patrons will be permitted to remove their mask while receiving services directly. The mask must be worn by the patron at all other times while on the premise.)
u Six (6) feet of separation between parties is required in all instances for the following: gyms/fitness centers, health spas, restaurants, bars, gentlemen and bottle clubs, weddings, funerals, indoor gatherings, and churches.
u INDOOR gatherings will be limited to 25% of rated occupancy.
u OUTDOOR gatherings remain at 100% of rated occupancy.
u Gatherings include but are not limited to Indoor or Outdoor Arenas, Indoor or Outdoor Auctions, Stadiums, Tracks, Fairgrounds, Festivals, Zoos, Auditoriums, Large Event Conference Rooms, Meeting Halls, Indoor Theaters, Libraries, Swimming Pools, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space.
u Extracurricular Activities (school and club sponsored)
u Fan attendance for all indoor youth extracurricular activities is limited to household members of participants only.
An outline with all of the DHM changes is available by clicking here. Official DHMs for each county are posted on the DHHS website.
We cannot wait to slow the spread of the virus.
Our hospitals need our help right now.
If we as Nebraskans redouble our efforts, we can successfully slow the spread of the virus.
Keep six feet of distance from others. Wear a mask. Wash your hands often for 20 seconds at a time. When possible, work remotely.
Shop once a week and go alone rather than taking the kids with you. Stay at home when sick. All of these behaviors help to slow the rate of infection.
Nebraska’s health professionals are also encouraging all Nebraskans to avoid the “Three Cs.”
They are crowded places, close contacts and confined spaces. Avoid groups where you can’t maintain six feet of distance from others, including private gatherings.
Our local public health departments report that many cases of coronavirus have been traced to informal get-togethers such as baby showers, slumber parties or birthday parties.
Avoid prolonged, face-to-face interaction with people outside of your immediate household.
Wear a mask in public places where social distancing isn’t possible. Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.
When weather permits, gather outdoors with friends and family.
Nebraskans are encouraged to take advantage of free coronavirus testing.
Visit TestNebraska.com to take a simple health assessment and schedule an appointment.
In recent weeks, Test Nebraska has delivered test results within 24-36 hours of the initial swab.
For individuals testing positive, please cooperate with the contact tracing process.
It’s a simple way to slow the spread of the virus.
This allows close contacts to quarantine so that we can limit the spread of the virus.
Our public health teams have tough jobs, and they’re working hard to help everyone stay healthy.
Please answer their phone calls, and treat them respectfully. Let’s leave space for grace as we go through this together.
If you have questions about Nebraska’s coronavirus response, please email pete.ricketts@nebraska.gov or call 402-471-2244.
For generations, Nebraskans have endured whatever nature throws at us — whether long winters, droughts, or floods.
I’m confident we’ll get through the virus, as well.
Let’s look out for our neighbors, especially those at risk from the virus, and do our part to protect our hospitals.
