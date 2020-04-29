Organizers of the Half Hastings races, scheduled for May 30, have decided to make to make the event a virtual race this year.
Race Director Mike Florek finalized the decision on Tuesday as the safest way to proceed and minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“Our hope was we could be the first open race after the state said you could do things,” he said. “That’s why we delayed the decision as long as we could. Our area kind of has become a hotspot and the DHM in our area is now no big events through May 31.”
Runners who already registered for the event’s half marathon or 5k have three options. They can defer to next year — June 5, 2021; get a refund; or run a virtual race and still receive the shirt, medal, and race bib.
Of the three options, Florek said he hopes runners select the virtual race.
“I would rather see people do it both years and say ‘Here I am. I’m doing my own thing. I trained and now I’m going to do it,’ ” he said. “You get that satisfaction.”
The virtual race option will be available to complete the distance May 30 through Sunday June 7.
Halfhastings.com will be updated soon with the new registration info.
Race organizers were sensitive to health concerns.
“As we talked to the health department and listened to what other races across the country are dealing with, even if we can have our event we will have to deal with the maximum number of people who can be near each other will be 10 to 20,” Florek said.
Social distancing would be difficult to monitor, especially at the starting and finish lines. Water stations would be self-operated.
The Half Hastings finish line is at Hastings College’s Lloyd Wilson Field.
“It was just going to be very difficult to keep people apart the way the DHM is telling us we have to,” he said. “We finally said ‘Ok. Enough’s enough. Let’s take a look at alternate dates. Since we use the college for our finish line we run into the issue of football camps and then football training.”
That left Half Hastings with a couple of dates in July that were possible.
“Then we talked to our timer and that limited it down even more,” Florek said. “Then we found out the public schools were looking at doing graduation in July. While the graduates might not be our runners, their parents and their families could well be our volunteers. So we knew that was going to be a challenge. We also knew the YMCA Triathalon had picked a date for July. It came to a point where there were no dates left.”
Half Hastings organizers also thought about moving the event to a fall date.
“Fall is already a fairly full schedule with area races here and throughout the state,” he said. “There would also be other races like ours that have been and will be rescheduling in the fall too. We decided we’ve always been a summer run. We’ve always been a warm, tank-top run.”
Florek said he hopes to be able to have mile marker flags posted along the course on May 30, to generate race-day energy for local runners who choose the virtual option. However, Half Hastings has not yet received confirmation from the city to be able to do that.
For those who choose the virtual option, it would be like running any other day —without race support or traffic control.
Having to change up Half Hastings was a disappointing decision for organizers, especially because registration through February was 35% above the previous year, which was Half Hastings’ biggest year. Runners from 10 states had registered for 2020.
“So we were very strong and were very excited about the possibility of this year being bigger yet than last year,” Florek said. “It’s kind of discouraging.”
