The city of Hastings' annual Fourth of July concert and fireworks show at Brickyard Park has been canceled amid ongoing health concerns with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
The city announced the decision in a news release at noon Wednesday.
The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department made the decision after reviewing current state-directed health measures regarding large events.
"The current restrictions make hosting the event unachievable while following gathering restrictions and social distancing guidelines," the news release stated.
The event normally involves concessions in the park beginning in the late afternoon, an evening concert in the Brickyard Park amphitheater, and a nighttime fireworks show coordinated by the Hastings Volunteer Fire Department.
Plans call for the event to resume as normal in 2021.
