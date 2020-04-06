There’s an underground art spree beginning to spread throughout Hastings, and it’s coming with no regard for the concrete’s bland desire to remain plain and boring.
A small, anonymous group of sidewalk chalk artists have hit the streets, with the latest incident occurring at Mary Lanning Healthcare’s east parking lot. The group left behind their signature calling card: a simple, beautiful message and the gift of cheer during these tough times.
“I think we were feeling kind of bummed that we’re in the situation we’re in right now,” said the group’s spokesperson, who spoke under the condition of anonymity. “We know some people that work here (at Mary Lanning), and I think they are just worried about being in the front and taking things home to their family and when is this going to end... We just want to leave positive messages for the staff. We know it takes a lot of people to keep this place running. We’re so appreciative.”
The group, which also wanted to remain anonymous, said recognition isn’t on the crew’s list of demands. The organization simply wants to pass on some positive vibes and a smile.
Patients and staff inside of Mary Lanning saw the group’s plan of attack put into action on Monday. The hospital’s formerly blank parking lot now bears the work of this anonymous gang of chalk-toting artists: a giant heart colored like a stained glass window is centerpiece in the message, which reads, “We love you.” The group wants the patients and the nurses, doctors, maintenance staff and the rest of the brave people working tirelessly to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, to know that they aren’t alone in this fight.
“We thought we had better get permission (from Mary Lanning), and then we didn’t really open it up to other people because we thought we better not have more than 10 people,” the spokesperson said. “We just decided to have a little group to spread the cheer.”
Some members of the group were reported to be involved in a similar project at Hastings Middle School, leaving behind more messages of joy and optimism. Some rumors are the gang is made up largely of teachers in town, but a portion of the parking lot tattooists were students and children of the crew’s overseers.
“We’re just trying to find things to do. We know there’s not a lot we can do to help the situation, but hopefully we can spread some cheer,” said the group’s ringleader.
Armed with several plastic totes full of chalk and tape for outlining the desired design, the group’s members did their best to maintain social distancing guidelines. They also wore masks, serving both purposes of complying with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations as well as concealing their identities, as the squad plans to further inflict its cause upon more concrete throughout Hastings, spreading cheer wherever it can.
