Hastings College has announced the decision to conduct all classes online for the remainder of the semester beginning Monday, March 23, Roger Doerr
Chair of the Board of Trustees, stated in a letter Wednesday.
“We understand this decision will be challenging for our campus but it’s become clear that we, as a community, must do our part to mitigate the spread of the virus and put the health and wellness of people first,” Doerr said.
Students on campus have been asked to head home as soon as possible. Exceptions may be made for those with extenuating circumstances.
Students who are already away from campus are asked to stay home. The Student Engagement team is working on a plan to allow access to the residence halls and apartments for a safe, managed move-out process.
While a decision is several weeks away, Hastings College will make every effort to host commencement.
Faculty, staff, students and parents can access an FAQ page (ie. registration updates) on ourHC, and we will add information as needed. Please continue to check for email updates as well. Students and parents with specific questions can also reach out to Campus Connect via text message at 402-205-0611 or email at campusconnect@hastings.edu.
