The Hastings Baseball Committee was disappointed to have to make the announcement Thursday that there will be no little league season this summer.
"It is with extreme sadness that we announce that we will not hold a Hastings Little League Baseball season this summer," the committee said in a press release. "We want to thank everyone for their patience as we looked for a way to make this work. In the end, the state guidelines simply raised too many challenges for a recreational league like ours. We delayed our decision hoping those guidelines might be softened but have reached a point where we have to make a decision so that families can plan their summers."
The committee said it wanted to find a way to play and looked at all available options and even polled many people for feedback on possible plans for the summer. But none of the options seemed to make it possible to have a season while still keeping the kids and community safe by following the state's guidelines.
"We thank all parents, players and community members for their efforts and commitment. We look forward to returning to baseball in 2021," the release stated. "We will be sending out a plan in the near future on how refunds and raffle ticket turn in will be handled."
