The Hastings Police Department will be making minor adjustments to protect officers and the public in the wake of the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
Citizens may notice some changes in the way officers interact with them in the community. Officers may practice social distancing, limit handshaking, or follow other recommendations to prevent the spread of any illness.
"By following guidelines from federal, state and local experts, the Hastings Police Department’s commitment to our community will not change," the release stated. "By taking additional precautionary measures, we are attempting to ensure our citizens and officers are staying healthy. This will allow us to continue to best serve the citizens of Hastings."
The Hastings Police Department will continue to provide police services to our community while taking precautions to limit the risk of having contact with COVID-19.
Citizens can continue to dial 911 for emergencies and use 402-461-2380 for non-emergency police services.
All tours of the Hastings Police Department, 317 S. Burlington Ave., have been suspended until further notice, as well as internships, ride-a-longs and community presentations. Access to the lobby will be restricted for immediate police assistance only.
For copies of a police report or accident report, citizens can call the business office at 402-461-2380 or email office@hastingspolice.org to request copies of a report. Accident reports are available on the Hastings Police Department website.
Parking tickets can be paid by depositing the ticket and payment in the ticket receptacle on the east side of the building.
The delinquent date for pet license renewals has been extended to May 30. Renewals can be obtained through the mail by sending in a rabies vaccination certificate and the license fee to the police department. The certificate will be mailed back with the pet license.
License fees cost $8.75 for one year and $21.25 for three years, if an animal is neutered. Licenses for pets not neutered are $11.25 for one year and $28.75 for three years. For owners over the age of 55 with animals not neutered, the cost is $10.25 for one year and $25.25 for three years.
After the renewal deadline, a $10 delinquent fee will be added for each month until paid.
For more information, call the police department at 402-461-2380.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.