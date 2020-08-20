Hastings Public Schools is working collaboratively with the South Heartland District Health Department to create a Spectator Attendance Plan to ensure safe participation in Athletics and Student Activities. Our goal is to enable families to attend and watch their children perform. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding in advance for honoring these parameters.
Indoor Activities:
- Facility limited to 50% capacity.
- Face Coverings required at all indoor events.
- Families are asked to sit together and be at least six feet from the nearest spectators when possible.
- Bleachers will be taped off to mark appropriate seating places.
- Hand sanitizer will be available.
Outdoor Activities (other than varsity football):
- Face coverings required when you are not able to socially distance
- Families are asked to sit together and be at least six feet from the nearest spectators when possible.
Varsity Football:
- Capacity is limited per health directives and priority should go to family members of the football team, band, Tigerettes, and cheerleaders. We also want HHS students and HPS staff who wish to attend to be able to do so as well. Families and HPS staff and their families will be sent a Google Form from the HS Activities Director prior to each game. They must complete this form by noon on each Friday in order to be able to purchase a ticket for admission (or use their activity pass or staff id.)
- Seating will be taped off to mark appropriate seating places.
- Families will be asked to sit together and be at least six feet from the nearest spectators when possible.
- Face coverings are required when outside of your family area or if you are not able to use social distancing.
- HS band will be located in the south section.
- HS student section will be able to use every other row and must wear face coverings unless the students choose to sit with family.
- HMS and elementary students must be accompanied by a parent and must sit with parents in order to attend. There will NOT be a middle school student section. Students will not be allowed on the grass area in the north end zone or on the grass areas just outside of the stadium.
- Games will be live streamed on the HHS Striv page - striv.tv/hastings and will be audio broadcasted on the Platte River Radio stations
