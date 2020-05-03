As someone who has spent her life as a tailor, Sandy Spady is proud to be able to help fight the spread of COVID-19 with her sewing skills.
“I get the whole thing, like Rosie the Riveter,” she said. “This is a war. We’ve all got to chip in. We’ve all got to help. That’s a way I can help.”
She donated 30 masks to PTSR Hastings on April 27 during a therapy appointment where she was rehabilitating after recently tearing her meniscus.
Spady estimates she’s made about 250 masks, contributing material or completed masks to several of the Hastings-area mask-making initiatives.
She worked on two or three prototypes, incorporating different ideas.
“I didn’t like any of the patterns that I downloaded because they were too tight around the mouth,” she said.
Spady formerly worked as the head designer of a women’s clothing company in Mexico.
From cutting the fabric to completion, Spady estimates it takes about an hour to make one of her three-layer masks.
Instead of elastic, she uses the same fabric to make ties. She uses wire to form the mask around the wearer’s nose.
Spady already was hard at work making masks when she injured her knee recently. In fact, she thinks she may have been working a little too hard for her own good.
“I think that’s what did it for me with my knee was the up and down, up and down, up and down so much that day,” she said.
Spady has a history with PTSR. Physical therapist Gene Parks, now retired, helped her rehabilitate there after she shattered an ankle many years ago.
“It’s held together with little, bitty platinum screws,” she said of the ankle.
Cartilage was transferred from her hip to her ankle during surgery at the Mayo Clinic in 1993. That ankle couldn’t bear weight for a year.
“Gene Parks, he had to teach me how to walk all over again,” she said.
She’s giving away masks for free in Hastings she made through her business, Awesome Alterations.
She moved the business out of her home into one of the buildings that used to be part of Adams Central East.
She purchased the 24-by-60-foot building from Dan Michel Enterprises in November 2018 and had it transported to 134 S. Minnesota Ave. in June 2019. She began working there in October.
In a time of social distancing Spady has had to suspend sewing classes she held for SASA clients.
The hooks, once used to hang students’ coats, now are covered with masks available to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.