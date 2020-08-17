The Hastings Veterans Recognition Committee has cancelled its Veterans Parade that had been set for Nov. 7, according to a press release issued Monday.
The decision was made after careful consideration for the safety and wellbeing of the participants due to potential health concerns caused by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
"We need to follow the current Directed Health Measures and at this time, parades are prohibited," said Mikki Shafer, president of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce. "Even though it is an outside event, the committee still felt it would not be a completely safe environment for spectators attending, the marshals being honored or the veterans riding in the parade."
The Veterans Recognition Parade Committee will now begin planning for the 2021 parade, which will be held the first Saturday in November 2021.
