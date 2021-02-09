The Walmart pharmacy in Hastings will be among 17 across Nebraska to begin administering vaccines against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, on Friday or soon thereafter, Walmart’s corporate office announced in a news release Tuesday.
Walmart has been chosen as a partner in the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in 22 states. More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in those 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care, the news release said.
Once appointments are available, eligible customers can schedule a time to get their vaccination through the Walmart website, www.walmart.com. They will be asked to create a profile and then will receive a digital reminder when it is time for them to return for their second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine — 21 days (Pfizer) or 28 days (Moderna) down the road.
Appointments theoretically will be available seven days a week, but the exact timing will depend on vaccine availability.
Vaccines will be available to those who are eligible in the current phase of the state’s vaccination plan, which is 1B — inoculating the general population of senior citizens age 65 and up, plus other adults with high-risk underlying medical conditions and certain categories of essential workers. More information on eligibility and Phase 1B may be found on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website, www.dhhs.ne.gov.
The supply of vaccine available at Walmart will be limited, at least at first. The state agency announced Monday that Nebraska expects to receive 5,700 doses of vaccine total later this week to begin the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
In its news release, Walmart said it accounted for such factors as population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local health care resources in determining which of its locations ought to offer the COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Walmart stores in Kearney, York and Fairbury also are vaccination sites. Neither of the two Walmart stores nor the Sam’s Club in Grand Island made the list.
The Hastings store is at 3803 Osborne Drive West.
“Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, a physician who serves as Walmart executive vice president for health and wellness. “We’re committed to helping people live better — and healthier lives — in Nebraska, and we take that role very seriously. We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”
In addition to the 22 states where Walmart will support the vaccination efforts as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the retailer is working with 11 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to administer vaccinations under those jurisdictions’ own allocations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.