The Hastings YMCA announced that it will be closing March 19 and will re-evaluate the possibility of opening on April 1.
"These are uncertain times that we face in our community and in our country. In light of the increased impact of the coronavirus, closure of schools and the need to provide services to those in need in our community, we must all make difficult decisions. How best can our YMCA serve the community and support efforts to keep our community healthy and safe?" said Troy Stickels, CEO of Hastings Family YMCA, in a message on the YMCA's website. "For over 139 years, we have always been an organization that walked in the direction of a challenge. This situation is a challenge. Unfortunately with the recent discovery of the coronavirus in our community we are forced to close both facilities until further notice. We will re-evaluate in two weeks."
Child care services will still be available for the community. Available child care options can be viewed at www.hastingsymca.net/ymca-temporarily-closed.
The website says child care will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and costs $26 per day. Lunch and two snacks will be provided to all children.
The web page also says that the YMCA is taking every recommendation by the CDC, and more, to keep kids safe. That includes grouping kids and staff in spaces of no more than 10, as well as signing children in and taking their temperature at the door. If a child has a temperature of 100.1 or higher they will be sent home.
"We feel this is very important for our community to continue this service," Stickels said in the message.
The message in its entirety can be found at www.hastingsymca.net/ymca-temporarily-closed and clicking on the Learn More button.
