A man in his 60s has become the second Adams County resident to die in connection with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the South Heartland District Health Department announced in a news release Sunday evening.
The man had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.
“It is with sadness that I am announcing the second COVID-19-related death in Adams County,” said Michele Bever, SHDHD executive director. “We send our condolences to the family in this difficult time.
“This is a serious disease and we urge everyone to continue to practice social distancing and prevention everywhere they need to go.”
South Heartland, which serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, reported six new cases on Saturday — five in Adams County and one in Clay County — and then five more on Sunday — four in Adams County and one in Clay County.
The newly announced Adams County cases are five women — two in their 30s and three in their 40s — and four men — one in his 30s, one in his 40s, one in his 60s and one in his 80s. The two Clay County cases are two women — one in her 20s and one in her 50s.
On Sunday, South Heartland announced that one previously confirmed Clay County case — it wasn’t indicated whether it was the new case reported on Saturday — was reassigned to Hall County, in the neighboring Central Health District, for statistical purposes after the individual was determined to be residing in Hall County.
Altogether, the Saturday and Sunday announcements bring the total case tally in the South Heartland district to 136, including 128 in Adams County, five in Clay County, three in Webster County, and zero in Nuckolls County.
South Heartland continues to conduct contact investigations in connection with positive cases.
“As a reminder, persons who test negative on a given day are not protected from COVID-19 exposure the following days, so continued practice of social distancing and prevention is necessary,” South Heartland said in its Sunday news release.
From Friday to Sunday, the Central Health District saw its tally of positive cases increase from 760 to 931. Four additional fatalities increased the death toll from 21 to 25.
A total of 876 cases had been confirmed in Hall County as of Sunday. An additional 47 cases have been confirmed in Hamilton County, and eight have been confirmed in Merrick County.
A total of 65 new cases were reported in the Two Rivers Public Health District Saturday and Sunday. Fifty-three of those cases are in Dawson County, and the other 12 are in Buffalo County.
The cumulative case count by county in the Two Rivers district includes 357 in Dawson, 88 in Buffalo, eight in Gosper, four in Kearney, three in Franklin, one in Phelps and zero in Harlan. Altogether, the total case tally is 461.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the state’s total COVID-19 case count now stands at 3,028, with 56 deaths.
In Kansas, the statewide case count stands at 3,174, with 118 deaths, the state Department of Health and Environment reports. Kansas’ two Tribland counties are Jewell, where the confirmed case tally is four; and Smith, with two cases.
Bever, the South Heartland health department executive director, is encouraging people to wear cloth masks “when they visit grocery stores, pharmacies, doctor’s offices, convenience stores, farm and garden stores, home improvement stores, and any other location where it might be difficult to stay 6 feet apart from other people,” she said in Sunday’s news release
“We also recommend that employees wear masks at worksites where there could be frequent or close interaction with customers,” Bever said. “If employers have questions about providing masks for their employees, they may contact the health department or their county emergency manager for assistance.”
South Heartland is encouraging district residents to participate in the Governor’s TestNebraska program, an initiative to increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so Nebraskans can have better access to testing and help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Bever said the first step is to go to the testnebraska.com website to complete a health assessment to determine one’s current risk for COVID-19.
South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/corona-virus.html.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on its Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
